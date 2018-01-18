Former Trump adviser Gorka reportedly wanted for arrest in Hungary: report

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka has an active warrant for his arrest in Hungary, according to new reports.

The warrant, which is over a “firearm or ammunition abuse” issue, has been in place since September 2016, covering the entirety of Gorka’s White House stint, according to reporting by Hungarian media outlet 444.

The warrant description on a Hungarian police website does not include many specific details. The warrant could be related to an incident from as early as 2009.

Gorka, who has has been outspoken about his love of firearms, has had issues with them in the past. Gorka was stopped by police in 2016 after trying to bring a handgun onto an airliner at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Gorka, who was born in London to Hungarian parents, was fired from his position as special assistant to President Trump in August, roughly a week after former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s departure.

