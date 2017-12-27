VIDEO: CNN Flips Out After Trump Busts Reporters Hiding in Bushes to Film Him Golfing; Rolls Out Big Truck to Block the Cameras

CNN got upset on Wednesday when a box truck arrived at President Donald Trump’s golf course that CNN claimed, without proof, was there to block them from watching Trump.

CNN’s Dan Merica joined “CNN Newsroom” fill-in host Don Lemon where he reported that after successfully monitoring the president through a small gap in the surrounding vegetation for the last couple of days they were blocked by a box truck on Wednesday, NewsBusters reported.

“Over the last few days, we’ve gotten video of the President golfing at his nearby golf club here in West Palm Beach,” Merica said. “There is a break in the hedges, really. The President doesn’t really and his staff doesn’t tell us when he is golfing. And we have taken to going outside the golf course and filming him as he golfs through the break in hedges near the club.”

CNN loses it when a box truck blocks them from stalking President Trump while he plays a quick round of golf on a course that he owns. pic.twitter.com/QyyiaIThEM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 27, 2017

