Brave Mom Dies Saving Daughter From Being Stabbed to Death At a Christmas Party

A brave mom died in her daughter’s arms on Christmas Day after she was stabbed at a house party trying to save her daughter.

Charlotte Reat, 21, said her mom Jayne, 43, was knifed several times after she received two stab wounds to the head at a property in Lisburn.

“I will never forget as my mum was murdered in front of my eyes and then later died in my arms,” she wrote. “I can still feel her in my arms and hear her screams of pain and see the panic on her face.”

It is still unclear what started the brawl, but police have launched a murder investigation and arrested a 19-year-old man Monday, according to the Telegraph.

