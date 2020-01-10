Video Captures Moment Missile Strikes Boeing 737 Over Tehran

The New York Times has verified the video which shows an Iranian missile hitting a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, the area where a Ukrainian airliner stopped transmitting its signal before it crashed on Wednesday.

Iran: Unverified video purports to show Ukrainian flight #PS752 and the moment a missile strikespic.twitter.com/nDiZckxyVD — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 9, 2020

With the narrative surrounding the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 changing by the minute, shifting away from a initially proposed theory of a technical error and shifting toward speculation the plane was accidentally or not taken down by someone (Iranians? Israelis? CIA?) on the ground, "evidence" is suddenly starting to emerge to validate this latest theory. And so moments ago, an unverified, unconfirmed video has appeared on the Telegram network, purporting to show the moment a missile strikes the Ukrainian flight PS752.