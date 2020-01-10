Tulsi Gabbard Calls Hillary Clinton a ‘Warmonger’: ‘Her Track Record Is Well Known’

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) ripped into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy record.

On Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson featured Gabbard on his show to discuss the Iranian situation and the “I voted for Hillary” hashtag that trended on Twitter after Iran conducted a retaliatory strike on several Iraqi military bases.

After Carlson aired several comments Clinton made over the years in which she supported military intervention in foreign countries, Gabbard called her a “warmonger” for her foreign policy views and record as secretary of state.

“I think everybody knows and understands that she is a warmonger, and it is her record, “Gabbard said, adding, “Look to her influence on going to launch regime change over in Syria, Libya. You look throughout — obviously, her support for the war in Iraq — throughout her history. Her track record is well known.” – READ MORE