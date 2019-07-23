VIDEO: Biden event attendee admits to being ‘seat filler’ — at 98-seat union hall!

A “progressive media company” is calling out former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign for struggling to fill 100-seat venues, and using seat fillers to pack the house when folks neglect to show.

Status Coup, which bills itself as a progressive media company focused on investigative reporting, posted a video to Twitter Monday that shows how the Biden campaign set the stage at the IBEW Local 396 in Las Vegas.

At a @JoeBiden campaign event in Nevada, Status Coup caught on video an attendee saying he was asked to be a seat filler.



"They said we need seat fillers. What is this the Oscars?"



FULL REPORT via @MarquisEaly: https://t.co/MiGbqHs1bZ pic.twitter.com/3g208C7Vuo — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) July 22, 2019

“At a @JoeBiden campaign event in Nevada, Status Coup caught on video an attendee saying he was asked to be a seat filler,” Status Coup posed with the video. “’They said we need seat filler. What is this the Oscars?’”

The video shows a Hispanic man in conversation with someone off camera shortly before the event was set to begin. – read more