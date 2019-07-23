Police Make Announcement After Investigating ‘Go Back’ Incident Involving Georgia Democrat

The Cobb County, Georgia Police Department announced on Tuesday that it will not be filing any charges in the alleged incident wherein a Democratic Georgia lawmaker claimed a man told her to “go back to where” she “came from.”

Here’s the official release from Cobb County Police regarding the incident involving State Rep. Erica Thomas and Eric Sparkes at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/VKvKE1ZTN6 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 23, 2019

State Rep. Erica Thomas made the claim on Friday in a tweet and a Facebook video, both of which went viral. Thomas’ claim was heavily disputed on Saturday after the man, Eric Sparkes, confronted her about the incident during a media interview she gave at the underlying grocery store.

“This white man comes up to me and says, ‘You lazy son of b**ch. You need to go back where you came from,'” Thomas alleged. “Sir, you don’t even know me. I’m not lazy. I’m nine months pregnant.”

“I called you a lazy (expletive),” Sparkes told Thomas during the media appearance. “That’s the worst thing I said.” – READ MORE

