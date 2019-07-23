Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Ilhan Omar; Accused Of Immigration, Tax And Student Loan Fraud

ollowing an extensive three-year investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar by investigative journalist David Steinberg, a House ethics complaint has been filed by Judicial Watch calling for a probe into potential crimes committed by Omar and her brother.

According to the complaint, “Substantial, compelling and, to date, unrefuted evidence has been uncovered that Rep. Ilhan Omar may have committed the following crimes in violation of both federal law and Minnesota state law: perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud.”

"The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules. The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar," said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. "We encourage Americans to share their views on Rep. Omar's apparent misconduct with their congressmen."