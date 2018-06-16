VIDEO: Avenatti Makes 173rd TV Appearance to Defend His TV Appearances

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Friday, Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti gave his 82nd CNN inteview, in which he attempted to dispel criticism that he was on television too frequently. He appeared on New Day to respond to a restraining order filed by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that asked a judge to stop his frequent television appearances, calling them prejudicial to a fair trial. “We’re about to find out whether the media and press really believes in the First Amendment, whether they think that people should be gagged,” Avenatti remarked.

Cohen filed for the restraining order to prevent Avenatti from “communicating with the press” about Cohen’s case. His lawyer’s application cited an MRC study published on May 16, which found that Avenatti had been on cable on network news a total of 147 times since March 7. Since then, he has given an additional 26 interviews, for a total of 173 television appearances in just over three months.

The document alleges that these numerous television appearances – which it refers to as “a media circus” – threaten to deprive Cohen “of his right to a fair trial.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1