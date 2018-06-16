FBI Agents Called Hillary “President” While Investigating Her, Texted “Screw You Trump” On Election Day

One of four FBI agents investigating Hillary Clinton’s email server – not Peter Strzok or Lisa Page, referred to Clinton as “the President” in a text exchange with another FBI employee four days after interviewing the Democratic candidate, according to Thursday’s DOJ Inspector General report.

Then, in a different text exchange with one of the other three Clinton email investigators (not Peter Strzok or Lisa Page), another agent wrote “screw you trump” after the first agent admitted “You should know…that I’m…with her.”

Those FBI investigators were dating at the time and were later married, meaning all four FBI case agents working the Hillary Clinton email investigation – the other two being Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – were ardent Clinton supporters, and at least three harbored animus towards Trump. – READ MORE

