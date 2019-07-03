VIDEO: 16 illegals erupt out of pickup truck during traffic stop

Border security experts are highlighting some of the wild tactics used by cartels to smuggle drugs and illegal immigrants into the United States, arguing the federal government must label cartels as terrorist organizations to better combat the cross-border crime.

And video of the situations local law enforcement encounter on the daily basis is jaw-dropping.

TRIPWIRES & TRIGGERS–VIDEO–BAILOUTS–Another example of a Cartel border-related crime that most Americans never witness. This type of incident occurs 24/7-365 along the southwest border. This is human smuggling that very often becomes human trafficking………JaesonJones.com pic.twitter.com/pVAsZSglUZ — Jaeson Jones (@jaeson_jones) July 2, 2019

“Another example of a Cartel border-related crime that most Americans never witness,” Jaeson Jones, former commander with Texas’ counterterrorism division, posted to Twitter Tuesday.

Video attached to the post showed a police chase, with a cruiser attempting to pull over a Ford pickup. The truck turned off a main road onto a side street and came to an abrupt stop, before well over a dozen Hispanic males poured out of the vehicle. – READ MORE