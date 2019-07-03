Tanks arrive in DC as Trump confirms July Fourth celebration will feature military display

President Trump’s dream of a celebration showing off America’s military capabilities will become a reality on Thursday, as the president confirmed tanks will play a role in Washington, D.C.’s Fourth of July festivities — and the vehicles were seen being hauled in on a freight train.

An Associated Press photographer spotted the two M1A1 Abrams tanks, along with four other military vehicles, in a railyard at the southeastern edge of Washington. A military official earlier told the AP that the tanks were transported north from Fort Stewart in Georgia.

This comes after the president said Monday: “We’re going to have some tanks stationed outside.”

The vehicles include M1A1 Abrams tanks, the type currently used by American armed forces, as well as Sherman tanks, the kind commonly used during World War II, according to the president. Having tanks rolling down the streets of D.C. had raised concerns due to their weight, with the Abrams tanks weighing upwards of 60 tons each. Trump acknowledged these concerns Monday, without offering many details.

"You've got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks," Trump said Monday. "So we have to put them in certain areas, but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abrams tanks."


