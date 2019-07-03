Joy Reid: Trump’s July Fourth Celebration Is a Threat to Americans (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed President Trump’s decision to include tanks and military equipment in Washington, D.C’s Fourth of July celebrations is a threat to Americans during an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Tuesday.

“You mentioned France and Kim Jong-Un, who Donald Trump greatly admires Kim Jong-Un. He sort of aspires to be sort of a mini-Putin or Kim Jong-Un. He wants to have that kind of absolute power. He claims Kim Jong-Un’s people just adore him. They have no choice because he would throw them in a gulag and probably kill them,” Reid began. – READ MORE