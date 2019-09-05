Victims of El Paso attack sue Walmart for not having armed guards to protect them

A Texas couple who were both shot by a mass murderer at an El Paso Walmart last month filed a lawsuit against the retail giant this week, claiming the company was to blame for their injuries because it had not employed armed guards at the location where the attack occurred.

The New York Post reported that the suit states, “Jessica Garcia and Guillermo Garcia’s injuries would not have occurred but for the negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability” of Walmart.

The Garcias were shopping at the El Paso Walmart with their children on Aug. 3, when a crazed gunman opened fire, killing 22 people and injuring two dozen more. Mr. Garcia was shot in the spine and remains in critical condition in a hospital, while Mrs. Garcia suffered bullet wounds to her legs and was hospitalized but has been released.

According to the petition filed on behalf of the plaintiffs, the El Paso Walmart where the massacre happened “does not appear to have had any armed guards for security, although a number of other Walmarts around the country do.” The Garcias are also seeking a restraining order requiring Walmart to preserve evidence from the shooting, as the company has already begun renovations at the El Paso location. – READ MORE