Former AG Offers Blunt Response to O’Rourke’s Plan for Mandatory Gun Buyback: ‘It Won’t Happen’

A former acting attorney general gave his blunt response to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) plan for a mandatory assault weapon buyback.

During an interview with “Fox News at Night,” former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was asked by host Shannon Bream for his thoughts on how an assault weapon buyback plan would go over in America, such as what the former Texas congressman proposed.

Whitaker’s response was blunt: “It won’t happen.”

He went on to say that there are “clear-cut ways” to curb violent crimes — such as better policing and “neighborhood watch programs” — in cities across the nation and torched the Democrats as being “unwilling” to put them into place.

“There are clear-cut ways that we did at the Department of Justice while I was their chief of staff and as acting attorney general that could reduce violent crime in our major cities by active policing, intelligence-led policing, and just good common sense neighborhood watch programs. There’s lots of ways to reduce crime — especially violent crime — in Chicago, and Baltimore, and other places. Those Democrat mayors and politicians are unwilling to implement those.” – READ MORE