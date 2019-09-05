Woman Told to Remove ‘Obsolete’ 9/11 Memorial Stone from Property

An Illinois woman has been ordered to remove a 9/11 memorial stone from her property, according to reports.

Leigh Gardella-Wood has lived on the property in Winthrop Harbor with her family since 2011. The land was once the site of Spring Bluff Elementary School before it closed down the year she bought it.

Reports said Gardella-Wood got a letter from Winthrop Harbor Village saying she must remove “all obsolete signage” related to the school from the property, including the memorial stone. She said she asked officials to remove it the year she bought the property, but they failed to do so.

In June of 2012, a girl scout raised funds to have a plaque placed on the boulder. The plaque reads “We Shall Never Forget,” and is dedicated to those who lost their lives on that tragic day. – READ MORE