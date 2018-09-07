TANKED: NFL season opener records lowest ratings in a decade; BRUTAL

Watch out below!

Ratings for the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night fell 8 percent from last year’s opener — to their lowest level in a decade.

The decline came even after the TV audience for last year’s opener declined 19 percent from 2016’s opener, statistics out Friday revealed.

The Thursday Night Football telecast on NBC, delayed 45 minutes due to severe weather in the Philadelphia area — averaged a 13.4 overnight rating.

That made it the lowest season-opener in 10 years, according to Sports Media Watch — and breathed new life into fears about the NFL being unable to extricate its game from being in a structural decline. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1