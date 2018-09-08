VICE Publishes Article by Convicted Child Molester

Vice Published An Article On Prison Fights Written By A Man Currently Serving 45 Years In Prison For “three Counts Of Sexual Abuse Of A Child Under 16,” On Friday.

The article, titled “My Gay Prison Gang Fights Neo-Nazis,” was written by convicted child molester Dennis Mintun. In the article, Mintun brags about how his “Rainbow Warriors” prison gang fights with neo-Nazis in prison.

Then, at the very bottom, VICE reveals that the 56-year-old Mintun “is incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Boise, Idaho, where he is serving a 45-year sentence for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16.”

“On July 22, 2002, Mintun induced three boys, ages seven, nine, and ten, to touch and/or be touched and kissed by the other boys with the intent to gratify Mintun’s sexual desire,” claimed an online record at FindLaw, which indicates Mintun was charged in 2007. “Mintun took photographs of the boys touching and kissing each other. Two of the boys were brothers and the third was a cousin, and at least one was a nephew of Mintun.” – READ MORE

According to a video uploaded Wednesday, Valerio-Romero — an illegal immigrant who stands accused of molesting his own 8-year-old stepdaughter — has received over $1 million in medical treatments while he’s incarcerated.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Mexican citizen was in the custody of officials in Utah County, Utah when he was diagnosed with cancer. Since then, his medical bills have been so high that, according to CBS News, Sheriff Jim Tracy was faced with the choice of having to lay off employees or close jail beds. He’s since resigned over the case.

“Forty-nine-year-old Gerardo Valerio-Romero’s tab for cancer treatment has all but bankrupted the local jail in a Utah county, where he’s been charged with six counts of sexually assaulting his own 8-year-old stepdaughter, along with eight felony counts of forgery and one count of illegally possessing someone else’s ID,” Hughes says in the Wednesday video.

“Valerio-Romero was arrested back in March of last year, but his trial has already been postponed twice,” she noted. “In the meantime, he’s managed to cost the county nearly a million bucks in cancer treatments — and that’s even after the hospital agreed to discounts. – READ MORE