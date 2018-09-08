Father of Parkland Victim Aimed Explosive Tweets at Dianne Feinstein, Called Her Anti-Gun Stance Harmful

Feinstein repeatedly used Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS hearing this week to grandstand about her views on the Second Amendment — and Pollack was clearly riled by the senator’s behavior.

“Senator Feinstein, Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda,” Pollack wrote in one tweet.

Senator Feinstein, Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda. Sincerely, Andrew Pollack#FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 5, 2018

Certain politicians like @SenFeinstein and the media never miss out on a chance to use the deaths of the innocent victims of the Parkland school shooting. Truly pathetic and disgraceful. What is wrong with these people? #FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 4, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh was not responsible for the Parkland school shooting that killed my daughter. @RobertwRuncie, FBI, and Sheriff Israel are. Judge Kavanaugh is a decent man and should be confirmed. Stop weaponizing Parkland to advance a dangerous political agenda! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 4, 2018

