    Father of Parkland Victim Aimed Explosive Tweets at Dianne Feinstein, Called Her Anti-Gun Stance Harmful

    Feinstein repeatedly used Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS hearing this week to grandstand about her views on the Second Amendment — and Pollack was clearly riled by the senator’s behavior.

    “Senator Feinstein, Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda,” Pollack wrote in one tweet.

    Two of California’s best-known Democrats are slipping in the polls as the calendar advances closer to Election Day.

    In fact, both Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein have only single-digit leads over their opponents, the results show.

    In the race for governor, a Probolsky Research poll, conducted between Aug. 29-Sept. 2, shows Newsom leading Republican businessman John Cox by a mere 5 points, with 17 percent of respondents undecided, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

    Feinstein faces similar problems, with the poll showing her with only an 8-point advantage over progressive challenger Kevin de León. A quarter of the respondents told the pollsters they remain undecided. – READ MORE

    'Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda,' grieving dad noted to liberal lawmaker

