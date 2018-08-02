VICE PRESIDENT PENCE PICKED UP 2 VERY SPECIAL GUESTS ON THE WAY TO RECEIVING REMAINS IN HAWAII

Fox News host Pete Hegseth, a U.S. Army veteran himself, spoke of the importance of the two guests who joined the vice president in California.

On our way here, the vice president made intentional stop in California. We picked up probably the two most important passengers on that plane: a man and woman who were 4 and 3 years old — little girl and little boy in the 1950s — when they sent their father[s], then young men, both pilots, both first lieutenants, both went to fight in the Korean War and they recalled to me and recalled in media reports that last hug and that last kiss to their father before they went to that war and ultimately never came home, both shot down, remains never found. They dedicated their lives for the last 60 years finding out what happened to their fathers, what happened though those patriots, warriors who went to fight for us, for every generation of Americans.

The vice president shared the identities of his honored guests in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

As we travel to @JointBasePHH, Karen & I are honored to be joined by Diana Brown Sanfilippo & her husband Robert. Diana lost her father in the Korean War during a recon mission. We’re also honored to have Rick Downes, whose father was lost while operating radar on a B-26 bomber. pic.twitter.com/R1LDX28mch — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 1, 2018

They will be Pence’s special guests at the repatriation ceremony that is scheduled to take place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday.- READ MORE

