Avenatti on fighting Trump: ‘When they go low, we hit harder’

Attorney Michael Avenatti vowed Wednesday that he would keep up his offensive against President Trump for the remainder of Trump’s first term in office.

In a tweet, the attorney representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels wrote that “when they go low, we hit harder,” an apparent riff on former first lady Michelle Obama‘s remarks at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“Different people have different approaches at different times. Here is mine for the next two and half years: WHEN THEY GO LOW, WE HIT HARDER,” Avenatti tweeted, adding the hashtags “#Basta” and “#FightClub.”

Different people have different approaches at different times. Here is mine for the next two and half years: WHEN THEY GO LOW, WE HIT HARDER.#Basta#FightClub — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 1, 2018

Avenatti has pursued an aggressive media strategy since taking over representation of Daniels’s case, which accuses Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, of defamation. Trump and Cohen deny Daniels’s claims of a 2006 affair with Trump. – READ MORE

