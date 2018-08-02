‘Heartbreaking and Tragic’: Veteran Defends Himself From Intruder Only to Be Killed by Police by Mistake

Police work is extremely dangerous, and sometimes, it’s difficult to make the right call. One Colorado incident is a tragic example that mistakes can be easily made.

During a response to a 911 call early Monday morning, an Aurora, Colorado, police officer fatally shot and killed a veteran in his home after he defended himself from a home intruder.

According to KUSA, an attorney for the family of Richard Black Jr., a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, said Black shot and killed a home intruder who was attacking his grandson. Shortly after, an officer arrived at what Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz described as a “very chaotic and violent scene.” – READ MORE

