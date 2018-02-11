Vice Airs Documentary On Black ‘Healing Retreats’ For People Who Need ‘A Break From White People’

A new video from Vice News published Friday focuses on a healing retreats for “Women of Color” where participants can go to get away from white people.

The founder says that white people are so destructive that they “shouldn’t even have passports.”

The retreat is called the “Women of Color Healing Retreat” and takes place in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. Vice News notes that it “specifically banned white people.”

The narrator notes that one attendee “needed a break–from white people.” – READ MORE

Vice’s bias was shining brightly on Sunday, and all it took was the idea of a couple Trump-supporting New England Patriots to make the news site come completely unhinged.

Ahead of the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Vice posted an absurd tweet in open opposition to the Patriots — and the fact that owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and star player Tom Brady are friends of Donald Trump was clearly the driving force behind it.

The Jaguars are fun and don't give a shit. The Patriots are villainous cheaters with a player, coach, and owner that consider Donald Trump a friend. There's only one team to cheer for in the AFC title game. https://t.co/yIoHLoCB56 — VICE (@VICE) January 21, 2018

“The Jaguars are fun and don’t give a shit,” it read. “The Patriots are villainous cheaters with a player, coach and owner that consider Donald Trump a friend. There’s only one team to cheer for in the AFC title game.”

The tweet linked to a story published last week which trashed the Patriots and praised the Jaguars as “America’s Team.” While the language of the tweet was pulled directly from the ridiculous op-ed, Vice can’t actually take themselves seriously if they’re putting out tweets like this. – READ MORE