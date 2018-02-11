San Francisco is experiencing a ‘mass exodus.’ The city’s liberal policies are to blame.

San Francisco is experiencing a “mass exodus” as tens of thousands of residents leave the Bay Area while an influx of immigrants flood the sanctuary city, according to KPIX-TV.

For the first time in decades, more people are leaving San Francisco than there are new people moving to the city. The mass exodus has propelled the Bay Area to the nation’s leading city for “out-migration.”

One of the reasons for the exodus is the cost of living in San Francisco.

According to the Mercury News, the median price for homes in Silicon Valley fall anywhere between $800,000 to more than $1.4 million. That’s compared to the U.S. average of $206,000.

San Francisco has also become one of the most progressive cities in the nation over the last few decades, culturally and politically, meaning liberal policies rule the day. The city is also heavily taxed.

But another large contributor to the problem, no doubt, is the city’s “sanctuary city” policy. It was the center of a national controversy after an undocumented immigrant murdered Kate Steinle in 2015. Steinle’s killer had been convicted of multiple felonies and deported from the U.S. five times before he shot and killed Steinle. He found safe harbor in San Francisco thanks to the city’s policy that prevents law enforcement from working with federal immigration authorities. – READ MORE

There is an ongoing debate currently going on in the country about what locations can be classified as shitholes. The debate sprung from a report that Donald Trump referred to some third world countries as “shitholes” in a meeting with lawmakers last week.

While the debate might rage on as to what constitutes a “shithole” of a country, one thing is not up for debate: the American city of San Francisco is a shithole.

We know this thanks to an interactive map created in 2014 called Human Wasteland.

The map charts all of the locations for human excrement “incidents” reported to the San Francisco police during a given month:

St. George Alley can harbor up to 30 piles of poop per week, Department of Public Works employee Steve Mahoney told SFist. That’s exceptional. – READ MORE