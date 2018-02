Eric Bolling Drops the Hottest Take Ever on CNN Over Its Coverage of Kim Jong Un’s Sister

Barely 24 hours into the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, CNN has already taken a fair bit of heat for its coverage of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Likening her to President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, CNN called the powerful North Korean woman a master of “diplomatic dance” and suggested she was “stealing the show.”

The backlash was swift and merciless:

But it was former Fox News host Eric Bolling who dropped the hottest take of them all:

If…

– Starving your people

– Oppressing your people

– Killing anyone who opposes your dictator brother …were a "trialthalon" event at the 2018 Olympics… Kim Jong Un's sister would be favored for the gold medal. https://t.co/9GGRTm1kwE — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) February 10, 2018

That last one hits especially close to home, as Kim Jong Un’s own half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was poisoned in early 2017 while traveling through a Kuala Lumpur airport after falling out of favor with his family. – READ MORE

And you thought ABC, CNN, and NBC engaging in a love-fest with North Korea was bad … check out this hot mess from POLITICO:

The father of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier said Saturday that North Korea is not participating in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics, criticizing the nation that held his son in captivity until he was released last year and died shortly after returning to the U.S.

“We have to put this in context in the spirit of the Olympics and why we’re here,” Fred Warmbier told NBC’s Lester Holt according to excerpts from an interview set to air in full Saturday evening. “And so when you put it that way they’re not really participating in the Olympics.” – READ MORE

On Saturday, CNN published an article with the headline “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics” after she went viral on social media for her side-eye glances and Vice President Mike Pence when they were seated near each other.

The first line of the story reads, “If ‘diplomatic dance’ were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.” The news outlet added: “With a smile, a handshake and a warm message in South Korea’s presidential guest book, Kim Yo Jong has struck a chord with the public just one day into the Pyeongchang Games.”

The article even has an entire section titled “North Korea’s Ivanka Trump” where it compares the two because “experts say her visit for the Winter Games is calculated to answer the expected presence of Ivanka Trump at the closing ceremonies.”

Anything to go against Trump… these people are sick. The Derangement Is Real. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome https://t.co/TOEAOuxAxh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 10, 2018

And then the president’s son swooped in – READ MORE