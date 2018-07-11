Veteran says he’s forced to sell home after HOA fines him for hanging US flag in flower pot

A former Air Force air traffic controller said he was forced to sell his home after his Home Owners Association fined him for the American flag he hung in a flower pot outside of his residence.

Larry Murphree lived in the Tides Condominium Association, a community for individuals 55 and older located in Sweetwater, Fla., since it opened, the Washington Post reported Monday. One day he received a letter from the HOA at the building which told him to take down the flag placed in a flower pot on his porch.

Veteran forced to sell home after hefty fines for flying American flag, now headed for trial https://t.co/uOlIlbSKaG pic.twitter.com/heom4YEHxB — First Coast News (@FCN2go) July 4, 2018

“I got a violation letter that stated the American flag was an unauthorized object and for me to take it down,” Murphree told First Coast News.

“I lost it,” Murphree said upon receiving the letter. “It just dawned on me there’s people that strap on a gun every day to protect me and the people I love. It’s a small flag, but it stands for a big ‘thank you.’”

The veteran said he refused to give in to the request. He kept the flag in the flower pot despite being fined $100 every day.

“They started fining me up to $1,000 because I wouldn’t take the flag down,” Murphree said.

He said the $1,000 came out of the $100 he was fined each day the flag stayed up. – READ MORE

A police officer in Washington state has become a viral hero after he picked up a fallen flag in someone’s front yard — and the fact that he did it on the Fourth of July makes it all the more perfect.

Officer Dave Negron was recorded by local resident Ben Rieman’s CCTV camera on Independence Day taking action to make sure the flag wasn’t dishonored, KOMO reports.

The flag had fallen down in the wind at the home in Marysville, and any good American knows Old Glory should not touch the ground.

After establishing that the flag could not be righted, Negron took the banner down and rolled it up with care. Then, he propped it up on the side of the house. – READ MORE

