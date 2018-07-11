Trump Asked About Reuniting Migrant Families: The Solution Is ‘Don’t Come to Our Country Illegally’

President Trump responded emphatically Tuesday to reports that the administration will miss a court-imposed deadline to reunite migrant children with their parents.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing to Brussels for the NATO summit, Trump said the problem could be solved if people stopped entering the U.S. illegally.

“That’s the solution,” Trump said. “Don’t come to our country illegally. Come like other people do. Come legally.”

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ruled on June 26 that the separated migrant families with children under the age of five must be reunited by Tuesday. – READ MORE

First time offenders who come into the U.S. illegally are generally charged with a misdemeanor – but a new bill aims to change that.

Legislation introduced by Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., Tuesday would make illegal entry into the U.S. a felony offense, something she said would act as a “disincentive” to people who are thinking of crossing the border.

“The United States government should never prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens,” Black said in a statement. “By no longer creating incentives to come to our country unlawfully, we also discourage families from sending their children on an often dangerous journey to reach our southern border.”

“We are a compassionate nation and we are a country filled with compassionate people. I’ve been abroad and I’ve seen the hardships that people go through, but we’ve got to have some kind of control and order,” she said. – READ MORE

