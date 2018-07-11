Kamala Harris’ office allegedly rejected SCOTUS courtesy call: ‘We want nothing to do with you’

Sen. Kamala Harris’ office bluntly rejected a courtesy call from the White House in the run-up to Monday’s Supreme Court nomination, according to a senior White House aide.

According to the account, the Democratic California senator’s office told White House Counsel Don McGahn, “We want nothing to do with you.”

The senator’s office has since denied saying that. Asked about the claim, her office confirmed that the senator’s chief of staff, though not Harris, spoke with a McGahn aide — but denied the quote.

But according to the White House, the brusque response came as McGahn reached out to each Senate Judiciary Committee member to discuss the Supreme Court confirmation process. Fox News is told Harris’ office was the only one to reject the discussion.

The incident underscores the deeply partisan environment surrounding appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. – READ MORE

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Tuesday attacked President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in a post featuring the picture of another judge.

The DNC published a blog post earlier in the morning paired with a picture of another of Trump’s finalists for the Supreme Court nomination, Judge Thomas Hardiman, instead of Kavanaugh. Hardiman sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

DNC chair Tom Perez initially fell for the incorrect picture on Twitter before later deleting his tweet criticizing Kavanaugh.

“We know #KavanaughSCOTUS is an extremist who has been expressed disturbing views on presidential power and would criminalize abortion. Call your Republicans senators, today: 202-224-3121,” Perez tweeted.- READ MORE

