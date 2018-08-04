Vet Rips Into Councilwoman Who Took a Knee Against Trump for Pledge: ‘Do That On Your Own Time!’ (VIDEO)

The heat against Democratic Connecticut councilwoman, Melissa Schlag, continued as residents, including veterans, have heavily criticized her for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Schlag said she will continue to kneel during the Pledge until President Donald Trump is no longer in office.

“I will kneel for all the people, regardless of party affiliation, and continue to fight for their rights,” Schlag said. “This is not the America I grew up in or the country we should be, but I will work every day to get us back to that place.”

During subsequent public meetings, residents have let Schlag know just how they feel about her actions. An African-American veteran told her to protest on her own time since she is elected to represent the town’s residents:

Public comments at a Board of Selectman meeting in #Haddam surrounding controversy of Selectwoman Melissa Schlag #kneeling during the pledge of allegiance in Protest of President Trump’s policies. This veteran says he’s opposed to her actions. pic.twitter.com/twR4QvSjCp — Nia Hamm (@niahammTV) July 31, 2018

A Vietnam veteran, Calvin Bunnell, told Schlag that if she was that unhappy with the United States, then he will help pack her bags. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1