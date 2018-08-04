Tim Allen Breaks Silence on Roseanne Barr Firing

A sitcom star who has himself faced backlash for expressing his personal views has publicly addressed the cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s hit ABC series after a Twitter rant many perceived as racist.

In comments to reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour earlier this week, comedian Tim Allen said he did not recognize the intolerance apparently on display in Barr’s tweets.

“You know, I go way back with Rosie and that’s not the Roseanne I know,” he said.

The 65-year-old, whose own canceled ABC series was revived in a deal with Fox this year, said the fallout over Barr’s comments forced him to address the issue with a variety of people, including his mother.

“And she goes, ‘What did she mean by all that?’” Allen said. “And I said, ‘I don’t know.’”

He went on to describe Barr as among the “most diverse and tolerant” women he has ever known.

“So whatever got in her head isn’t the Roseanne I know,” he said.

Beyond the impact on Barr’s career, Allen shared his thoughts about what he believes is an increasingly volatile environment, especially for those tasked with making audiences laugh.

He called it a “very icy time” for comedians, unlike anything he has seen in nearly four decades in the industry. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1