True Pundit

Politics TV

The US Finally Welcomed Home the Remains of Soldiers from Korea — Only Fox News Covered the Full Ceremony

Posted on by
Share:

After 65 years away from American soil, the remains of soldiers lost in Korea were finally returned to the United States in a beautiful ceremony — MSNBC didn’t cover any part of it.

Fox News covered the event significantly, including an interview between Pete Hegseth and Vice President Mike Pence. The vice president attended the event on behalf of President Donald Trump, calling it an “honor” to welcome the remains back home, adding “Today our boys are coming home.”

Although the event was a historical moment for the United States and the families of the fallen, MSNBC gave the event no attention. CNN did not do much better, granting the story less than one minute of live coverage.

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz called the decision “the wrong call,” adding, “You can’t overstate the emotional significance of these presumed remains of these American fighting soldiers coming home 65 years after the Korean War ended.” – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The US Finally Welcomed Home the Remains of Soldiers from Korea — Only Fox News Covered the Full Ceremony
The US Finally Welcomed Home the Remains of Soldiers from Korea — Only Fox News Covered the Full Ceremony

"CNN did not do much better, granting the story less than one minute of coverage."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: