The US Finally Welcomed Home the Remains of Soldiers from Korea — Only Fox News Covered the Full Ceremony

After 65 years away from American soil, the remains of soldiers lost in Korea were finally returned to the United States in a beautiful ceremony — MSNBC didn’t cover any part of it.

Fox News covered the event significantly, including an interview between Pete Hegseth and Vice President Mike Pence. The vice president attended the event on behalf of President Donald Trump, calling it an “honor” to welcome the remains back home, adding “Today our boys are coming home.”

.@VP: "There is a promise – sometimes spoken, often not spoken – that we leave no man behind, and that's what great nations do. And today what the American people saw and frankly the world saw was the U.S.A. saying that we will keep that promise, even nearly 7 decades later." pic.twitter.com/aGTyChZOgd — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2018

Although the event was a historical moment for the United States and the families of the fallen, MSNBC gave the event no attention. CNN did not do much better, granting the story less than one minute of live coverage.

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz called the decision “the wrong call,” adding, “You can’t overstate the emotional significance of these presumed remains of these American fighting soldiers coming home 65 years after the Korean War ended.” – READ MORE

