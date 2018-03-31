One Of Bush’s Spiritual Advisers Indicted For Fraud, Faces Decades In Prison

One of former President George W. Bush’s spiritual advisers was indicted for fraud and money laundering, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, 64, was accused of luring in vulnerable and elderly investors to buy over $1 million in Chinese bonds with zero value, promising the victims a large return, but instead Caldwell allegedly used the funds he received to pay off loans, credit cards, cars, and mortgages, instead of investing the money, as he promised, Fox News reported.

The Texas reverend served as a spiritual adviser to Bush for several years and was even asked by Bush to introduce him at the 2000 Republican Convention. The Texas reverend also offered the blessing at Bush’s 2001 inauguration and was the pastor at the 2008 wedding of the former president’s daughter, Jenna Bush. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1