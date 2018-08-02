Venezuelan President Finally Admits That Socialism is Broken, Economy Is Destroyed

Just about everyone in the world knows that Venezuela’s socialist model has been a failure. Now, the country’s president has admitted it as well — sort of.

“The production models we’ve tried so far have failed and the responsibility is ours, mine and yours,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told members of his ruling congressTuesday.

While Maduro may have admitted failure, he’s still not necessarily taking the blame. He believes (or at least tells his citizens) that many of the country’s economic problems stem from the U.S. “empire” trying to undermine his administration through military intimidation and economic sanctions.

“Enough with the whining… we need to produce with or without (outside) aggression, with or without blockades, we need to make Venezuela an economic power,” Maduro said. “No more whining, I want solutions comrades!”

Maduro said he will no longer blame the U.S. for his country’s problems.

“Enough of whining,” Maduro said. “You will not see me whining to myself. I do not blame them anymore. You do not see me whining in front of imperialism. Let them attacks us. It is up to us whether to act with aggression or without aggression.” – READ MORE

