Dem Speaker Rails Against the Rich, Actually Gets $40k Per Hour

Robert Reich, the former labor secretary during the Clinton administration, and a man who’s been a liberal icon for most of his career in academia and Democrat governments, has made a good name for himself being a public face of leftist policies.

Reich’s income as a professor of public policy at the University of California-Berkeley, as well as a side income he’s received from lucrative speaking engagements, came flashing into the public eye after Reich took to Twitter to moan about a Wall Street Journal reportabout very rich people who are able to afford keeping sharks as pets.

First of all, it’s always funny when Democrats start a line of argument with “at a time when….” And they’ve been doing it for decades, like their party is oddly detached from the realities of American political life it’s done so much to warp since the Eisenhower administration.

Second of all, from Reich’s tweet, a reader could easily get the impression the guy is living out of his car on the Berkeley campus, showering in the school gym, and cadging meals where he could in Southern California.

Fortunately, iconic conservative commentator Michelle Malkin was around to point out how obscenely wealthy (as a liberal might put it) Reich has gotten by denouncing the wealthiest people in America.

According to a 2014 article from the conservative think tank the American Enterprise Institute, Reich was making just more than $240,000 per year for his faculty Berkeley faculty job. (His current salary was unavailable Tuesday, but he’s still at Berkeley and there’s no reason to think he’s making any less.) – READ MORE

 

A two '2-percenter' hates inequality.

