WATCH: Maxine Waters Goes Full-Mental-Jacket, Credits Obama for Booming Economy

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters claimed over the weekend that former President Barack Obama — and not the current President Donald Trump — deserves credit for the economy doing so well.

On Friday, Trump touted the U.S. gross domestic product hitting 4.1 percent during the second quarter for the first time since 2014. He also stated the nation is on track to achieve its highest annual GDP in 13 years.

The president also pointed out that unemployment claims are at their lowest number since 1969, while the unemployment rate among African-Africans, Hispanics, and Asians reached their lowest levels ever recorded.

For the first time in U.S. history there are more jobs available than unemployed Americans.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, Waters was asked about the impressive numbers the president rattled off.

“Of course, the economy has improved, and of course he would like to take credit for all of that,” the Californian said. – READ MORE

