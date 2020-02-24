Venezuelan entrepreneur has a warning for Americans: Socialism literally kills people

Venezuelan small business owner Jose Monagas has seen his country go from being one of the richest in Latin America to the poorest and he has a clear message for Americans: Socialism literally kills people.

As Vermont democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders is proposing a socialist overhaul of America’s health care system through his Medicare For All scheme, Monagas warns how socialized medicine has brought nothing but misery and despair to the once-prosperous nation.

“For example, if you get into an accident and the ambulance takes you to the hospital, you will just die outside the hospital,” Monagas told Fox News. “People die going from one hospital to another to see which one can take you.”

He added, “They are sick and they are dying. They are waiting outside of the hospital for their medicine and their treatment and that happens every day.”

Mongas noted that the crisis in Venezuela extends beyond the health care system and has now affected every aspect of life, including even depriving citizens of basic necessities.

“Right now, so many people in Venezuela are going to work without taking a shower. So many people don’t have water to drink. They have been robbed and they don’t know what to say. They don’t have anyone to go to,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --