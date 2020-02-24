South Korea Reports 123 New Coronavirus Cases; Italy Declares State Of Emergency: Virus Updates

South Korea reports 123 new cases, 1 new death

Italy announces 79 cases, declares “national emergency”; Nothern Italy put on lockdown.

Japan cases triple in a week to 121

Japan confirms “seriously ill” patient in Tokyo

Hubei reports daily numbers

Chinese scientists find virus in urine

Experts propose 27 day quarantine, say 14 days likely not long enough

Cases outside China go exponential

32 UK and European citizens arrive back in UK on evac flight

Outbreak reported in South Korean psychiatric ward

WHO team visits Wuhan; will give Monday press conference

Iran reports 10 new cases, deaths climb to 6

San Diego says 200 under ‘medical observation’

Young woman infected five relatives without ever showing symptoms

South Korea cases surge 8-fold in 4 days to 433; country reports third death

China’s National Health Commission has reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 and one new death outside of Hubei province.

South Korea has finally released its numbers for Saturday. Authorities recorded an additional death, bringing the total to four, and another 123 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 556.

Weekend futures took a dive on the news, dropping 40 points. Another 6,039 cases are being tested.

FOURTH S.KOREAN CORONAVIRUS PATIENT DIES – KOREA’S CDC

Here’s a breakdown of the new data:

6,039 people being tested

That’s a more than ten-fold increase in cases in a week…

Health officials from two South Korean provinces have reported a total of 28 new cases ahead of a national update, according to BNO.

