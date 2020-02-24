Bernie On His Government Health Program: Not ‘Run By The Government,’ Just Gets Rid Of Free Market (VIDEO)

Socialist Bernie Sanders, the current front runner in the Democratic nomination race, told CBS News on Sunday night that his government-run health care system would not be “run by the government,” and that it just gets “rid of the private insurance companies.”

Sanders, whose proposal would force all Americans off of their private insurance plans and onto a government-run system, made the contradictory remarks during an interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes.”

Bernie on his government-run health care system: “It’s not run by the government. Medicare allows you to go to any doctor you want for better or worse, this is not socialized medicine. This is keeping the same system intact, but getting rid of the private insurance companies…” pic.twitter.com/bTkISJTASp — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2020

“Isn’t that a dangerous message for Democrats to say, ‘You know what? We’re gonna take away your private insurance. We’re gonna give you something better run by the government,’” Cooper said. “A lot of people don’t trust that.”

“It’s not run by the government,” Sanders falsely claimed. “Medicare allows you to go to any doctor you want for better or worse, this is not socialized medicine. This is keeping the same system intact, but getting rid of the private insurance companies, giving people another card, which allows them complete freedom.” – READ MORE

