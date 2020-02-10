Venezuelan-Americans warn US voters in powerful video: Don’t let socialism happen here

While some members of the media go to great lengths to argue that U.S. democratic socialists are not the same as Latin American socialists, many Venezuelan-Americans see little difference between the two.

Hundreds of Venezuelan expats who gathered for a “Venezuela Freedom Rally” in Washington, D.C., had a warning for their fellow Americans: Don’t do it!

According to Campus Reform, which covered the event, attendees were deeply troubled that so many Americans view socialism favorably and that a self-described “democratic socialist” has a credible chance of becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

“Bernie Sanders is your enemy. Do not ever, ever get involved with this individual or any of the other socialists,” said one man, who added: “You do not ever want anyone even close to socialism to come to this country.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --