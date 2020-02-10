VA Democrats Pass Bill Making Suppressor Possession a Felony

Democrats on Virginia’s House of Delegates Public Safety Committee passed legislation Friday making it a felony to possess a suppressor in the state after July 1, 2020.

The felony applies to all suppressors, including those legally purchased through the federal background check and registered with the ATF.

The Washington Examiner reports the ban is expected to pass in the full Democrat-controlled House of Delegates. The opportunity to stop the ban will occur in the Senate, where a few Democrats have expressed hesitancy to support bans on firearms or certain accessories.

For example, on January 29, 2020, Breitbart News reported Virginia State Sen. Lynwood Lewis (D) made clear he will not support a magazine or firearm bans. He indicated his focus in solely on strengthening laws that deal with access to firearms, not laws that prohibit certain firearms or related hardware. – READ MORE

