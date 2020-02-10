Bernie Sanders in NH: Admits ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Is Just the Start

During the New Hampshire Democrat debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) again voiced support for banning “assault weapons” and admitted that such a ban is just the start.

He said he will “make certain that we end the sale and distribution of ‘assault weapons’ in this country.’” And as the audience applauded he added, “And we go further, we go further, but the bottom line is that I will not be intimidated by the NRA.”

Sen. Sanders on his proposed gun policy: “Under my administration, it will be the American people doing gun policy not dictated by the NRA….we need universal background checks.” https://t.co/0GxKJz7e8Y #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Q7huLTNuPa — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Sanders also called for universal background checks. Such checks criminalize private gun sales, turning a neighbor into a criminal for selling a gun to a lifelong neighbor and turning a company employee into a criminal for selling a gun to a decades-old co-worker. But they do nothing to alleviate crime or the mass shootings Sanders referenced in a bid to justify his gun controls.

California has had universal background checks since the early 1990s, yet Americans have been glued to their televisions multiple times in recent years to watch news reports of mass shootings in the Golden State. – READ MORE

