‘VeggieTales’ creator Phil Vischer says show’s comeback has ‘classic’ feel with new Bible stories

For anyone who grew up watching “VeggieTales,” have we’ve got good news for you!

The popular animated Christian show is coming back with 18 brand-new episodes, after it came to an end in 2004 with Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber’s tagline: “Remember kids, God made you special and he loves you very much.”

“The goal with the new series is to go back to the feel of the classic ‘Veggies’ since I was involved,” said show creator Phil Vischer, who lost ownership in 2004.

The show will air on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) over the next three years in partnership with The Big Ideas Content Group and NBC Universal, according to CBN News. Vischer said it will be more like a variety show with different segments and story lengths.

“It was what I was interested in and what the fans have been asking for,” he added. “You can take smaller, more obscure Bible stories and introduce them to kids for the first time. It’s fun to dip into smaller stories that they’ve never heard before.” – READ MORE