Transgender Cyclist Blames Donald Trump Jr. for ‘Hate Messages’

Transgender Cyclist Rachel McKinnon, who has been trouncing her natural-born female competitors in race after race, is now blaming Donald Trump, Jr., for “hate messages” on Twitter.

On Sunday, McKinnon, who was born male, won yet another female cycling title when she won the 200m gold medal at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships.

Oh THIS explains the explosion of hate messages I’m getting!! https://t.co/4DTjkb1suB — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 21, 2019

But it appears that McKinnion felt that there was a sudden surge of Twitter hate directed her way. And, apparently, McKinnon thinks the wave of hate was spurred by Donald Trump, Jr.

“Oh, THIS explains the explosion of hate messages I’m getting!!” McKinnon tweeted. – READ MORE