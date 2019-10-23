CORY BOOKER: Hillary ‘needs to play leadership role’ in 2020 (VIDEO)

Just days after former first lady Hillary Clinton alleged one of the Democratic candidates for president is a “Russian asset,” another vying to take on Trump in 2020 said he’s “looking forward” to her playing a more prominent role in the election.

“Asked about the role @HillaryClinton should play going forward in the 2020 presidential campaign, @CoryBooker tells reporters in NH that ‘she needs to play a leadership role in our party going forward and I’m looking forward to her doing so,’” New Hampshire political reporter Paul Steinhauser posted to Twitter, along with a video of the exchange.

Asked about the role @HillaryClinton should play going forward in the 2020 presidential campaign, @CoryBooker

tells reporters in NH that “she needs to play a leadership role in our party going forward and I am looking forward to her doing so.” pic.twitter.com/sRuN7GAjlt — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) October 22, 2019

The question comes amid increasing speculation that Clinton is planning to mount a third presidential campaign to set up a rematch with Trump next year, a notion that she’s repeatedly refused to disavow.

“She’s an extraordinary statesperson in our party. This is one of the most successful secretaries of state easily in my lifetime, not to mention someone who has had a career as a United States senator, first lady of real accomplishment and achievement,” Booker said in the video. – READ MORE