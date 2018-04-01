True Pundit

Vegas Golden Knights retire jersey No. 58 to honor shooting victims

No Las Vegas player has ever donned a No. 58 uniform, and no player ever will.

Ahead of the team’s 3-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday, the Golden Knights retired their No. 58 jersey to honor the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting during an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale. – READ MORE

The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale.
