Vegas Golden Knights retire jersey No. 58 to honor shooting victims

No Las Vegas player has ever donned a No. 58 uniform, and no player ever will.

The 58 will always be with us #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/FwT0HOH3uS — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2018

58 stars rise in Vegas tonight. Great job by @goldenknights. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/YEA2LcJH7R — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 1, 2018

Ahead of the team’s 3-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday, the Golden Knights retired their No. 58 jersey to honor the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting during an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale. – READ MORE

