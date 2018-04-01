Sports
Vegas Golden Knights retire jersey No. 58 to honor shooting victims
No Las Vegas player has ever donned a No. 58 uniform, and no player ever will.
The 58 will always be with us #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/FwT0HOH3uS
— y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2018
58 stars rise in Vegas tonight. Great job by @goldenknights. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/YEA2LcJH7R
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 1, 2018
Ahead of the team’s 3-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday, the Golden Knights retired their No. 58 jersey to honor the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting during an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip.
The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale.