True Pundit

Security

VIDEO: Police Cruiser Runs Over Protester; Tensions Run High Between Demonstrators and Sacramento Cops

Posted on by
Share:

Tensions are running high at an anti-police brutality protest in Sacramento.

A video shows one woman being struck and possibly run over by a police cruiser, but details of the incident are still unfolding.

This story is developing

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: