VIDEO: Police Cruiser Runs Over Protester; Tensions Run High Between Demonstrators and Sacramento Cops

Tensions are running high at an anti-police brutality protest in Sacramento.

A video shows one woman being struck and possibly run over by a police cruiser, but details of the incident are still unfolding.

This story is developing

BREAKING: CHP confirms the person hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's vehicle this evening at a #StephonClark protest is in stable condition. CHP will investigate. — Matthew Fuhrman (@mfuhrman) April 1, 2018

We just watched as a protester was put in an ambulance. Witnesses say she was hit by a Sacramento sheriff’s deputy’s suv. This video, from a member of the National Lawyers Guild, shows the impact. Its not clear where the deputy is now. pic.twitter.com/SiRlOqZNGW — Max Resnik (@KCRAMax) April 1, 2018

Sac sheriff just hit a protestor in a cruiser and sped off. https://t.co/JxpM86zWWP — Activism Articulated (@actarticulated) April 1, 2018

The Sheriff Department has a helicopter telling protesters to leave or risk arrest. #StephonClark — Brad Branan (@BradB_at_SacBee) April 1, 2018

It appears that a @sacsheriff vehicle hit and injured a protester on Florin Road and then fled the scene. I saw vehicle flee and saw woman on ground. An observer gave me video of crash. #StephonClark — Brad Branan (@BradB_at_SacBee) April 1, 2018

After repeating "back away from my vehicle" several times at protestors blocking traffic, an officer simply started driving, knocking a woman to the curb. Ambulances are now on the scene. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/SGWGZ97SNK — Nicholas Minges (@nickminges) April 1, 2018

The injured protester is Wanda Cleveland, according to National Lawyer’s Guild Legal Observer Dan Vellucci — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) April 1, 2018

As protesters were marching away from the vigil in the road, a woman was injured. Marchers are alleging Sacramento police ran into her. I have not confirmed that. But the scene is turning tense. — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) April 1, 2018

#breaking woman on the ground after possibly getting hit by police vehicle as protesters blocked traffic on florin Rd @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/HUwitVbvZy — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) April 1, 2018

Here’s video of a Sacramento law enforcement vehicle hitting the protester, courtesy of legal observer Guy Danilowitz pic.twitter.com/a1sOorhGl7 — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) April 1, 2018