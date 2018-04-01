True Pundit

WATCH: Modeling Legend Fabio Goes on Tucker, Unloads on Democrat Leaders in California

Fabio Lanzoni recently appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and unloaded on California liberals, pointing out that Democrat policies have begun to ruin the once-proud state.

“I’m telling you, California leaders, they totally destroyed the middle class in California,” the Italian-born actor and model declared. “The majority of California’s broken.”

He’s not wrong: The sunny West coast state where both Tucker and Fabio have lived has the highest poverty rate in America, after decades of liberal policies and rampant illegal immigration. – READ MORE

Modeling Legend Fabio Goes on Tucker, Unloads on Democrat Leaders in California

What is happening when FABIO is now the thick-accented voice of reason?!
