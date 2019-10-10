Vanity Fair Scolds Ellen DeGeneres For Friendliness With George W. Bush

The woke scolds are now seriously targetting comedy talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres because she dared to say that people should be kind and respectful toward those with whom they disagree.

In a scathing op-ed for Vanity Fair, Laura Bradley argues that Ellen DeGeneres somewhat betrayed her LGBT allies by publicly displaying friendliness with George W. Bush at a football game and then using the moment to deliver a message about unity.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay,” DeGeneres said on Tuesday. “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

Referring to George W. Bush as “the man whose résumé includes the invasion of Iraq and the botched federal response to Hurricane Katrina,” Bradley says that Ellen contributed to the ongoing revisionist history campaign to somehow rehabilitate the former president. This, according to Bradley, stemmed from Ellen’s brand of “unconditional kindness,” which Bradley claims does not jive with reality. – READ MORE