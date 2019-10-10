Nearly Hidden in Elizabeth Warren’s Workers Plan: A Vow to Give Back Pay to Illegal Aliens

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), currently the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in many polls, has pledged to “fight” for illegal immigrants to be given back pay.

Many Americans may not realize this point, however — because this key detail in her “Empowering American Workers and Raising Wages” plan — which she released on October 3 — hasn’t gotten much attention in the mainstream media.

The Warren workers plan declares that illegal immigrants will be eligible to receive back pay for previous work they did in the United States — and the progressive senator is apparently determined to make this happen by amending the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

Warren explained all about it in a post on Medium.

She said her plan includes “ensuring employers can’t exploit undocumented workers and drive down standards for all workers.” – READ MORE