Singer Rihanna: Trump ‘The Most Mentally Ill Human Being In America’

Apparently, President Trump is “the most mentally ill human being in America” because of his stance on gun control, according to singer Rihanna.

Speaking with Vogue , the “Umbrella” singer lamented about how “war weapons” were used to kill people in recent shootings while scolding President Trump for claiming gun violence is a “mental illness problem.”

“It is devastating,” she said. “People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face.”

Rihanna went on to accuse the president of having a racial animus. “It’s completely racist,” she said. “Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.” – READ MORE